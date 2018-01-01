Guest Writer

CEO, Linking the World

Mina Chang is CEO of Linking the World, a humanitarian organization working in areas of instability and conflict. She currently serves as an International Security Program Fellow with New America, focusing on National Security and Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (P/CVE). Mina also served as a Fellow with the United States Military Academy at West Point Center for the Study of Civil-Military Operations, where she developed community-focused programs in humanitarian and disaster response.