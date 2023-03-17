Miriam Warren
Chief Diversity Officer, Yelp
Miriam Warren is the Chief Diversity Officer at Yelp and Board Chair of the Yelp Foundation, which counts nonprofits like La Cocina in San Francisco and Hot Bread Kitchen in New York among its grantees. Miriam joined Yelp in 2007, serving in a variety of marketing and operational roles, including leading the company’s expansion efforts internationally as Vice President of New Markets. Presently, she heads a team working at the intersection of culture, engagement, social impact and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Miriam has been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Fortune, among others. She's previously been published in the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Fortune, and Fast Company, and is a frequent speaker and moderator. Miriam serves on the boards of Common Future, ETR and Joshin and was named to the Gold House A100 list in 2021. She holds a B.A. in Ethnic Studies from Mills College.
