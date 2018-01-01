Mirna Sleiman

Mirna Sleiman

Founder and CEO, Fintech Galaxy

Mirna Sleiman is the founder and CEO of Fintech Galaxy, a global financial technology crowdsourcing platform. As a former award-winning financial journalist and the Head of Public Sector at a multinational company, she has advised many banks and governments on various digital transformation topics and projects. Sleiman is also specialized in public affairs and strategic communications and sits on various advisory boards.

More From Mirna Sleiman

Disrupting The Old Order: Fintech In MENA
FinTech

Disrupting The Old Order: Fintech In MENA

While total investment in fintech companies worldwide in H1 2018 hit US$57.9 billion across 875 deals, the $2 billion fintech market in the MENA region has only seen $150 million in investments in the last couple of years.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.