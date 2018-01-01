Mitch Kroll

Mitch Kroll is co-founder and CEO of Findaway World, a provider of technology for the delivery of digital audiobook and ebook content.

The Company Kitchen as a Mirror of Corporate Culture
Office Culture

An open and well-planned café invites more than coffee pours. It can be a nexus of spontaneous and meaningful employee interaction.
