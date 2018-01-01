Mitch Meyerson (Scottsdale, AZ) is the author of 11 books, including Mastering Online Marketing and Guerrilla Marketing on the Internet. He has been a featured expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show and has trained and certified more than 600 coaches in his acclaimed Guerrilla Marketing Coach and World Class Speaking Certification Programs.
Online Marketing
How to Create an Awesome Blog
Having a popular blog isn't a matter of luck. Learn a four-step strategy that makes your blog one that your target market can't wait to read.
Online Marketing
4 Critical Things Every Business Must Know About Mobile Marketing
Almost every customer has is a cell phone. Make mobile a part of your marketing mix to find your customers wherever they are.
Online Marketing
Which Social Media Sites Make Sense for Your Business? Here's How to Decide.
If you're confused by your marketing options when it comes to social media, use this quick guide to get started now.
Online Marketing
5 Steps to Harnessing the Power of Twitter
Adding Twitter to your marketing toolkit is vital -- and easy.
Online Marketing
Putting Your Business on Instagram? Here's What You Need to Know.
You can master the art of Instagram for your business marketing needs if you follow these five simple tricks.
Online Marketing
How to Promote and Profit From Podcasts
Learn to reach your target audience and discover how to profit from your podcasts.
Online Marketing
How Podcasts Can Attract Leads and Drive Sales
Here's what you need to know to create podcasts that stand out from the crowd and attract your target audience.
Online Marketing
How to Maximize Your LinkedIn Profile to Find Potential Customers
If you only think of LinkedIn as a platform people use to find jobs or connect with their network, think again.
Online Marketing
The 4 Pillars of Stellar Video Marketing
Online video is now a must-have part of your marketing strategy. Find out how to win in a world gone video.
Online Marketing
How to Attract Customers Through Pinterest
Making Pinterest part of your online marketing strategy can help you get more traffic and make more sales. Here's how to get started.
Online Marketing
The 4 Things You Need to Reach Customers on Facebook
This primer will teach business owners and marketers how to take advantage of all Facebook has to offer.
Online Marketing
4 Techniques for Earning Links to Your Site
Links are still the key to your site's visibility. Find out how to attract links that attract viewers.
Online Marketing
5 Do's and Don'ts For Creating Effective Email Lists
Keep your subscribers engaged month after month by creating content they're really want to read.
Online Marketing
How to Create Compelling Online Content That Gets Traffic
Use any of these five content templates, and you'll have a site that's like a link magnet.
Online Marketing
6 Tricks to Optimize Your Site for Search Engines and Real People
Follow this expert advice for designing web pages that attract eyeballs without turning off the search engines.