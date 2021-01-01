Signing out of account, Standby...
Mitch Rankin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder of Forward Protocol
Mitch Rankin is a tech entrepreneur building open-source B2B blockchain tools for Web 3.0 to connect the EdTech sector for decentralized education (DeEd). He's helping solve Unesco's Sustainable Goal No. 4 and furthering inclusive equitable education for 1 billion people.
Decentralized Education Will Reshape Learning and the Global Economy
Learning-technology startups are making learning easier for everybody and bringing it to the next level: decentralized education (DeEd) via the blockchain.
