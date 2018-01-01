Modestas Mankus

Modestas Mankus is a multimedia creative and entrepreneur currently based in the United Kingdom. He is the founder of Our Culture Mag, an online magazine for arts and culture.

More From Modestas Mankus

European Streaming Services Are No Match for Netflix and Amazon -- But Maybe They Don't Need to Be
Streaming

While the struggle for European streaming services to break out into the global market is clear, there is optimism.
3 min read
Are the Baltic States Right for Your Startup?
Startups

An exciting startup ecosystem, enthusiastic talent and untapped markets make the Baltic countries attractive to many startups.
4 min read
5 European Countries Great for Startups
Starting a Business

Here are five European countries that are suited to home your business.
4 min read
What Is Article 11, and Would It Help Businesses in the EU?
Copyrights

Two new possible laws that will change the landscape of the internet might have a big impact on you too.
5 min read
How Being a Lithuanian Immigrant in the U.K. Grew My Drive for Success in Business
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

The drive for success comes from many foundations; struggle is one of them.
4 min read
