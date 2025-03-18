Bio

Mohamad ElAnsari is the CEO of Trendyol Gulf, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms.

Founded initially as a fashion e-commerce business in Istanbul in 2010, Trendyol has since grown into a multi-category online marketplace connecting sellers and brands with customers in Türkiye, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, Azerbaijan, and the Gulf States.

Prior to joining Trendyol, ElAnsari held leadership positions at some of the region’s most renowned organizations including Cenomi, Careem and Strategy&. At Careem, ElAnsari developed valuable partnerships with financial institutions and government agencies to unlock access to financing for captains. He also created supply related platforms in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan. While at Strategy&, he co-led post-merger integrations in telco distribution and joint ventures for contact centers in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, at STC Channels, he led the corporate turnaround of a $500 million B2B telco business in Oman.

ElAnsari holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the American University in Beirut and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne.