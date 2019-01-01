Mohammad Mortada is a university instructor, entrepreneur, digital marketer, and graphic designer residing in Beirut, Lebanon. He has been a designer since 2004, a marketing consultant and university instructor since 2011. He specializes in corporate communications and branding, where he helps organizations achieve business goals through innovative marketing strategies.
If you want to win the long game, have faith in what your doing and enjoy the process of the everyday hustle.