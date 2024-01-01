Mohammad Osama

Mohammad Osama is the CEO of GRG, an organizational capability consultancy built on delivering impact. Over the past decade, the GRG team has grown from its roots in the GCC to become the region’s largest independently owned recruitment and executive search firm.

