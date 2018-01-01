Mohan K

Enterprise Architect and Business Partner, E.A Consulting

Mohan K is Enterprise Architect and Business Partner at E.A Consulting. He has spent two decades in technology management and has gained a strong insight into the lifecycle of portfolio management and the global delivery model. Having lived and worked in a dozen countries on three continents, he has also gained an international perspective on business and society. His viewpoints and papers have been published in several international technical and nontechnical journals