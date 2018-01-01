Guest Writer

Co-Founder, CMO and Spokesperson, Wheelstreet

Moksha Srivastava is the Co-founder, CMO and Spokesperson of Wheelstreet. This first generation entrepreneur is in her early twenties and a bold risk taker. A native of Uttar Pradesh, she is a journalism graduate from IIMC, New Delhi. Prior to starting out at Wheelstreet.com, she was a reporter at Times of India, New Delhi, and a Radio Jockey at 92.7 FM in Jhansi. She was also a volunteer with an NGO called BIF that works with schools in small towns where they teach young school kids.