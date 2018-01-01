Monica Anand

Monica Anand

Founder, Switchers
The brainchild of Monica Anand, Undercover is drawn from real-life examples and stories and is created to answer the woes of innerwear fashion. Backed by intense research and a team of experts, Undercover aims to revolutionise inner fashion, style and comfort. True to its innovative DNA, this journey has further led to the invention and launch of Switchers by Undercover. 

More From Monica Anand

Starting a Company Selling Innerware Can Be Tough in India. #7 Tips For Aspirants
Lessons

Starting a Company Selling Innerware Can Be Tough in India. #7 Tips For Aspirants

Its been a long journey with days when I felt great about what we were creating, to nights when all I wanted to do was curl up in a ball and quit.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.