Mouna Azirar

Mouna is the founder of Hoiisa.

Created to provide a platform offering honest, kind, sustainable and clean beauty to the people of the GCC, Hoiisa is a homegrown e-commerce website which launched earlier this year. It offers a range of products that have been carefully researched, screened and curated to fit the belief that whatever we put on our skin must be beneficial to our health, wellbeing and the planet.

It cares about all genders and ages, and sells products catering to everyone from pregnant mums and new-born babies to those recovering from health ailments and people with skin concerns like excess oily skin, acne-prone skin.