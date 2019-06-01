Muhammad Yasir Fayyaz is a Senior Network Engineer (Group IT) at AW Rostamani, Dubai. He is a certified professional in system security and network, with multi-industry experience in information technology, network and security infrastructure designing, implementation and administration. Prior to this, he has served as a network security consultant and senior manager for various corporations at international level. He is also a speaker, trainer and a writer. He has written scores of articles on various system security and IT-related issues. He has a keen interest on current and future technologies, its impact on businesses and personal lives.
About Muhammad Yasir Fayyaz
More From Muhammad Yasir Fayyaz
Internet of Things
What Potential Threat could IoT bring to the Networks?
Although IoT is the next big thing and will continue to grow, the risk associated can't be avoided