Mujahid Rupani

Co-founder & C.E.O - Cobx Gaming

CobX is one of the biggest organizers of Esports tournament in India. The company has a total 10 million USD investment plan over 3 years span of time. Most eSports companies in India have focused only on making their leagues which are based on invited players and are closed in nature. Cobx tournament is an open format inviting all Indian nationals E-sports players. Besides this they are also focused on bringing Prime International tournaments to India.