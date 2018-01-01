Mujahid Rupani

CobX is one of the biggest organizers of  Esports tournament in India. The company has a total 10 million USD investment plan over 3 years span of time. Most eSports companies in India have focused only on making their leagues which are based on invited players and are closed in nature. Cobx tournament is an open format inviting  all Indian nationals E-sports players. Besides this they are also focused on bringing Prime International tournaments to India.

How You Can Make a Career in Gaming?
Gaming

The pinnacle of entertainment is here! With nearly a third of the 7.6 billion world population being avid gamers and even more into gaming, the gaming industry has been redefining entertainment for quite some time
This is the Future of Gaming Industry in India
Gaming

We have finally come to a point where families have started being supportive of Video Gaming as a career choice.
