Munish Baldev

Baldev comes with an experience of 23 years experience in real estate, excelling at execution, construction, mall management, retail leasing, integrated marketing, communication, brand building and capitalizing leased retail space.

He has worked with some of the best and most reputed names in real estate, which has widened his knowledge and provided him with a fight grasp on all realms in the industry.

Mr Baldev is highly analytical and extremely efficient at implementing projects, marketing programs and events. He holds a Civil Engineering Degree and has completed an ICSC Retail Course from John T Riodorn-Singapore. He started J. S. Martin & Co in Oct 2014 which offers Retail Leasing, Franchise Management, Principal Investment and end-to-end services across the value chain of real estate projects. We are focused on assisting clients in making key decisions during mission-critical stages of project planning, funding, development and operations.