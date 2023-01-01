Mustafa Saeed
eCommerce Expert | Growth Marketer | Advisor | Conversion Optimizer
Mustafa Saeed is a serial entrepreneur and growth executive in the eCommerce industry, having serviced 400+ eCommerce brands (including HelloFresh, Onnit, Goli Nutrition, Noom, and Obvi), generated over $200 Million+ in revenues for those brands, and spent over $80 Million+ on digital ads.
Latest
Growing a Business
How Ecommerce Businesses Can Beat Rising Ad Costs and Build Resiliency in Times of Economic Uncertainty
Find the ideal offer model for your eCommerce business to be resilient in the face of economic and industry shocks.