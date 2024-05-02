Sales Director, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)

Mustafa Shaker has been in the sales domain for over 15 years, with extensive experience in multinational corporations such as L’Oreal, where he seamlessly transitioned from a finance role to a sales leader.

As the sales director at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), he plays a pivotal role in steering the organization towards significant growth with his ability to blend innovative sales strategies with effective team coordination.

With a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Hawaii and fluent in Arabic and English, he is a key driver of success in the dynamic world of sales.