Guest Writer

Co-Founder and COO of Colabo

Naama Halperin is the COO of San Mateo, Calif.-based Colabo , which offers software for lead qualification, lead generation and trend prediction. Previously she served as the R&D site director at VMware and as the COO at B-hive prior to its acquisition by VMware. She has held operational roles at Breach Security and Gilian Technologies along with Colabo's co-founders. She is the mother of four young children.