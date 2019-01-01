About Nadine Obeid
Nadine Obeid is the UAE Country Manager at Bayt.com, the #1 job site in the Middle East with more than 40,000 employers and over 36,900,000 registered job seekers from across the Middle East, North Africa and the globe, representing all industries, nationalities and career levels.
More From Nadine Obeid
Hiring
Three Mistakes To Avoid When Recruiting For Your Enterprise
Aside from ensuring that their recruiters are actively measuring and looking at hiring KPIs like time-to-hire and ratio of confirmed hires, leaders should also be wary of avoiding common mistakes that lead to bad hires.