Nadya Khoja

Guest Writer
Director of Marketing for Venngage infographics

Nadya is the Director of Marketing for Venngage infographics. When she is not writing about SEO, Content Marketing, Productivity and Business, she cooks dinner for strangers in apartment restaurant, Chez Lisgar.

8 Entrepreneurial Skills Your Kids Need to Succeed in Life and Work (Infographic)
Children

8 Entrepreneurial Skills Your Kids Need to Succeed in Life and Work (Infographic)

A changing market means your children need to learn more than just business as usual. Teach these concepts to prepare them for what's around the corner.
4 min read
A CEO's Main Focus Should Be Improving Company Culture
Company Culture

A CEO's Main Focus Should Be Improving Company Culture

Your product or service should never come first.
6 min read
4 Companies Profiting From Trump's Unpopularity
Entrepreneurs

4 Companies Profiting From Trump's Unpopularity

You can send tiny gloves to the president.
4 min read
10 Marketing Conferences Entrepreneurs Must Attend in 2017
Conferences

10 Marketing Conferences Entrepreneurs Must Attend in 2017

Here are events where you will get the most bang for your buck.
6 min read
3 Ways to Manage Your Time and Boost Productivity
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Manage Your Time and Boost Productivity

Are you a 'maker' or a 'manager'? Here's how to tell.
5 min read
4 Ways To Remain Productive When Working From Home
Productivity

4 Ways To Remain Productive When Working From Home

The oxymoronic home-office is really a minefield of distractions and temptations, dithering and surfing. Here's a survival strategy.
6 min read
