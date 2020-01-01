Naim Maadad

Founder of Gates Hospitality

About Naim Maadad

With over 38 years in the hospitality world across Australia, Asia, and the Middle East in various senior management roles, Naim Maadad has launched and operated some of the world’s best hotels, resorts, spas and lifestyle food and beverage Concepts. He has a wide spectrum of positions within senior leadership, including the role of Managing Director for both Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas and The Anantara Group respectively. During his time with these exclusive properties, Maadad was instrumental in nurturing sound relationships with owners, securing the best possible locations, negotiating and formalizing contractual agreements, and appointing teams to infuse and reflect the ethos of the brands.

Being based in the Middle East for over 20 years, Maadad has witnessed tremendous industry growth, gained a deep cultural understanding and has been endorsed by principals and organizations alike. In 2010, he established Gates Hospitality, a homegrown hospitality company representing handpicked concepts catering for the affluent life-stylers, such as Ultra Brasserie, the internationally acclaimed concept, Reform Social & Grill Dubai, Folly by Nick & Scott, as well as Publique, Dubai's premier "Apres Ski chalet", The Lion by Nick & Scott, Bistro Des Arts, Six Senses Zighy Bay, Red Farm London at Covent Garden London, and Stokehouse which opened at Trump International Golf Course, DAMAC Hills, Dubai.

 

