Najla Al-Midfa

Chief Executive Officer of Sheraa - Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center
 Najla Al-Midfa is the Chief Executive Officer of Sheraa -Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, a government entity that aims to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and provide them with a launchpad for success.

She is also the founder of khayarat, a platform that enables young Emiratis to make informed career choices. In additon, Al Midfa is a member of the Board of Directors, and Risk Committee; Chairman of the Audit Committee at United Arab Bank; Vice-Chairman at Young Arab Leaders; a founding board member of Education for Employment UAE, and Women Corporate Directors GCC. 

More From Najla Al-Midfa

The (Right) Formula To Cultivate Entrepreneurial Talent
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Lessons learnt in the road to building a startup ecosystem in Sharjah.
8 min read
