Namit Jain

Namit Jain

Contributor
Founder - ONN Bikes

Namit Jain, 26, is the Founder of ONN Bikes, India’s first and leading bike rental service startup with presence in over 10 cities managing fleet of over 2500 bikes.

Namit is an Internet visionary with rich experience in global consumer internet & E-commerce Industry.His broader vision to provides every Indian with an access to mobility which makes ONN Bikes a very disruptive platform for providing an easy and affordable mode of alternate transport through multiple models. Namit is a firm believer that strong product USP’s and organic growth are the essential parameters for long-term sustainability in today's funding environment. He is very optimistic that in coming years ONN Bikes will revolutionize the way people address their daily travel problems& encourage new age folks to adopt newer ways to an affordable mode of transport based on their need.

 

More From Namit Jain

How to Raise Funds to Scale Up Your Operations
Scaling up

How to Raise Funds to Scale Up Your Operations

With expansion comes the additional burden of expenses and it becomes very important to have control on cash burns
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.