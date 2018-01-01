Co-founder - Presolv360

Namita Shah (B.Com., CA (gold medalist), CPA (USA), LLB) is the co-founder of Presolv360, India's first online dispute management platform. She has over a decade of experience in the fields of audit & taxation, corporate matters and dispute management, and has previously worked at Ernst & Young and Ramesh Rajni & Co. She is also a blogger at KYABAE (Know Your Adhikaar Before Anything Else), which aims at spreading legal awareness and promoting entrepreneurship across India.