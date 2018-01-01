Namita Shah

Co-founder - Presolv360

Namita Shah (B.Com., CA (gold medalist), CPA (USA), LLB) is the co-founder of Presolv360, India's first online dispute management platform. She has over a decade of experience in the fields of audit & taxation, corporate matters and dispute management, and has previously worked at Ernst & Young and Ramesh Rajni & Co. She is also a blogger at KYABAE (Know Your Adhikaar Before Anything Else), which aims at spreading legal awareness and promoting entrepreneurship across India.

The Ball is Now 'Out of Court'
Court Cases

Can disputes be settled without going to the court with the help of internet?
