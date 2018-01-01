Namrata Kath Hazarika

More From Namrata Kath Hazarika

'Leaders should get into messy details of business'
Entrepreneurship

'Leaders should get into messy details of business'

India is growing because of the power of its people, especially entrepreneurs.
4 min read
Why you should patent your innovations?
Intellectual Property

Why you should patent your innovations?

Realising the importance of IPRs, the govt is creating awareness among stakeholders & finding ways to simplify the patent filing process.
7 min read
Do You know 'Accounting Software' Can Save Your Crucial Business Hours?
Accounting

Do You know 'Accounting Software' Can Save Your Crucial Business Hours?

Get your business upgraded with new softwares available in the market for keeping your books of accounts in order.
7 min read
Is the Wellness Industry in the Pink of Health?
Health and Wellness

Is the Wellness Industry in the Pink of Health?

India's wellness market is estimated at Rs 490 billion, and wellness services alone comprise 40 per cent of the market. In addition, it is expected that the industry will grow by 20-30 per cent year-on-year.
6 min read
Can MSMEs Perk Up India's Economic Growth?
Economy & Small Business

Can MSMEs Perk Up India's Economic Growth?

How will the MSME sector help in boosting India's GDP growth to 8 per cent?
7 min read
Is auto component industry ready to be world class?
Manufacturing

Is auto component industry ready to be world class?

The Indian auto component industry is expecting a positive growth in the next financial year. However, there are certain bottlenecks that should be removed to make the industry world class.
7 min read
