Signing out of account, Standby...
Nancy Aichholz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Aviatra Accelerators
As CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, Nancy Aichholz has successfully positioned Aviatra’s educational programming for female entrepreneurs, resulting in over 2,500 women completing Aviatra programs, 15,000 jobs created and a cumulative total of over a billion dollars in earned revenue.
Follow Nancy Aichholz on Social
Latest
Should You Start a New Business This Year?
Here are a few tips for ringing in the entrepreneurial new year with confidence.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Blake Hutchison
CEO @ Flippa - #1 Marketplace to Buy & Sell Online Businesses
-
Anne Rush
Founder & CEO
-
Anthony Cavaluzzi
CEO at Profit Management Solutions, LLC
-
Austin Mac Nab
CEO, Co-Founder and Executive Leader
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Jordan Glazier
Founder and CEO of Wildfire Systems
-
Nick Babich
Design Director of Milkinside