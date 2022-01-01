Nancy Aichholz

Nancy Aichholz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Aviatra Accelerators

As CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, Nancy Aichholz has successfully positioned Aviatra’s educational programming for female entrepreneurs, resulting in over 2,500 women completing Aviatra programs, 15,000 jobs created and a cumulative total of over a billion dollars in earned revenue.

https://aviatraaccelerators.org

Follow Nancy Aichholz on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Starting a Business

Should You Start a New Business This Year?

Here are a few tips for ringing in the entrepreneurial new year with confidence.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like