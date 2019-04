Nancy Ham is the CEO of WebPT, a leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. Ham has more than 25 years experience in leading health IT companies, and was previously CEO of Healthagen Population Health Solutions, an Aetna company and MedVentive, later acquired by McKesson. Her experience also includes executive roles at Sentillion, ProxyMed, Healtheon/WebMD, and ActaMed Corporation as well as five years in leveraged finance at GE Capital.