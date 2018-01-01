Nancy Michaels

Smart Money
Where to spend your marketing dollars when a product isn't selling
Patriot Acts
Should you play up the "Made in the USA" angle?
Marketing
When to Use Direct Mail
Make the most of your direct-mail campaign
Man Power
Tips to get male shoppers spending in your store
Survey Says . . .
Market research on the cheap is just a click away.
New Territory
To get new customers, widen your ad campaign.
Thumbs Up!
Rave reviews could be all the advertising you need.
Pay Dirt!
What's your ROI?
Class Project
Boost your business by offering a class.
Good Graces
Get the word out to people in the right places.
Name-Dropper
How to successfully navigate a name change
Speak Up!
The ins and outs of hiring a spokesperson
Keep in Touch
Be sure to reconnect with your key clients.
To the Letter
How to really reach out with a newsletter