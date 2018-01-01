Nancy Michaels

More From Nancy Michaels

Smart Money

Smart Money

Where to spend your marketing dollars when a product isn't selling
2 min read
Patriot Acts

Patriot Acts

Should you play up the "Made in the USA" angle?
2 min read
When to Use Direct Mail
Marketing

When to Use Direct Mail

Make the most of your direct-mail campaign
2 min read
Man Power

Man Power

Tips to get male shoppers spending in your store
2 min read
Survey Says . . .

Survey Says . . .

Market research on the cheap is just a click away.
2 min read
New Territory

New Territory

To get new customers, widen your ad campaign.
2 min read
Thumbs Up!

Thumbs Up!

Rave reviews could be all the advertising you need.
2 min read
Pay Dirt!

Pay Dirt!

What's your ROI?
2 min read
Class Project

Class Project

Boost your business by offering a class.
2 min read
Good Graces

Good Graces

Get the word out to people in the right places.
2 min read
Name-Dropper

Name-Dropper

How to successfully navigate a name change
2 min read
Speak Up!

Speak Up!

The ins and outs of hiring a spokesperson
2 min read
Keep in Touch

Keep in Touch

Be sure to reconnect with your key clients.
2 min read
To the Letter

To the Letter

How to really reach out with a newsletter
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.