Natalie Bounassar

Natalie Bounassar

Guest Writer
Media Professional
Natalie Bounassar is a recent graduate of Columbia College Chicago. She has worked as associate talent booker on ABC's Windy City Live and as a post-production assistant at Harpo Studios. Bounassar is the founder of Entry Level Escapades, a blog dedicated to helping graduates pursue and excel in their careers. 

More From Natalie Bounassar

Chart Goals to Create a Road Map to Your Success
Goals

Chart Goals to Create a Road Map to Your Success

Imagining your work life in the months and years ahead? Pick immediate and intermediate checkpoints along the way to reach your final objective.
4 min read
Why I Stopped Saying, 'I'm Not a Competitive Person'
Competition

Why I Stopped Saying, 'I'm Not a Competitive Person'

Politeness has nothing to do with it. This justification is just an out not to succeed.
5 min read
Driving Through Doubt
Doubt

Driving Through Doubt

A young entrepreneur describes the challenges she finds each stage of the journey through the creative process. Is it the same for you?
5 min read
Maximizing the Potential of a Creative Mind
Creativity

Maximizing the Potential of a Creative Mind

A young entrepreneur explores the messy process of experimentation.
6 min read
Make Rejection Work for You
Rejection

Make Rejection Work for You

Tough criticism can drive positive change. Just open yourself up and listen. The sting of failure can power you to try a new path.
5 min read
4 Keys to Coping With Career Change
Career Change

4 Keys to Coping With Career Change

How do you move forward when you realize your work life needs to take a radically new direction?
6 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Dealing With Downtime
Ready for Anything

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Dealing With Downtime

Anyone launching a startup must to learn to play the "hurry up and wait" game quite often.
5 min read
3 Vital Things to Consider Before Naming Your Company
Business Names

3 Vital Things to Consider Before Naming Your Company

Introduce your business to the world with a handle that's unique. Here's how to do the due diligence.
4 min read
Here's Why You Need to Step Outside Your Comfort Zone
Careers

Here's Why You Need to Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

Career and professional growth don't just arrive at your doorstep without your taking the leap.
7 min read
Why You're Thinking About Networking All Wrong
Networking

Why You're Thinking About Networking All Wrong

Here's to a broader, more generous definition of the oft-used career term.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.