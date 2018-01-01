Natalie Bounassar

Goals
Chart Goals to Create a Road Map to Your Success
Imagining your work life in the months and years ahead? Pick immediate and intermediate checkpoints along the way to reach your final objective.
Competition
Why I Stopped Saying, 'I'm Not a Competitive Person'
Politeness has nothing to do with it. This justification is just an out not to succeed.
Doubt
Driving Through Doubt
A young entrepreneur describes the challenges she finds each stage of the journey through the creative process. Is it the same for you?
Creativity
Maximizing the Potential of a Creative Mind
A young entrepreneur explores the messy process of experimentation.
Rejection
Make Rejection Work for You
Tough criticism can drive positive change. Just open yourself up and listen. The sting of failure can power you to try a new path.
Career Change
4 Keys to Coping With Career Change
How do you move forward when you realize your work life needs to take a radically new direction?
Ready for Anything
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Dealing With Downtime
Anyone launching a startup must to learn to play the "hurry up and wait" game quite often.
Business Names
3 Vital Things to Consider Before Naming Your Company
Introduce your business to the world with a handle that's unique. Here's how to do the due diligence.
Careers
Here's Why You Need to Step Outside Your Comfort Zone
Career and professional growth don't just arrive at your doorstep without your taking the leap.
Networking
Why You're Thinking About Networking All Wrong
Here's to a broader, more generous definition of the oft-used career term.