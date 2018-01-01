Natalie Brown

Natalie Brown

Contributor
Managing Director, Select Training and Management Consultancy LLC

Natalie Brown’s career began in the academic field in Abu Dhabi at both secondary and tertiary levels and worked her way up to eventually establishing and managing Select Training and Management Consultancy. She understands the importance of developing the younger generations today and ensuring companies setting up or operating in the UAE and wider region also have enough cultural awareness to succeed. After six years as an academic, she joined the corporate world, where she not only delivers her training and consultancy to the highest standards which are memorable, but also paves the way for young GCC nationals to lead and inspire the generations to come.

Eight Ways To Make A Positive First Impression
Growth Strategies

The initial impression will govern an interaction between the parties, so making a positive first impression is vital.
Four Techniques To Help You Achieve Work-Life Balance
Growth Strategies

Achieving work-life balance is something both women and men should strive for.
It's A Two-Way Street: Giving Effective Employee Feedback
Employee Retention

Many people mistakenly think that feedback is a "one-way" street.
The How-To: Making An Impact With Your Presentation
Growth Strategies

Master the art of public speaking with these few tips.
Seven Tips To Improve Your Work Environment During Ramadan (And Beyond)
Workplace Wellness

Motivation comes from within. Come to work with a Positive Mental Attitude.
