Natasha Withers

Natasha Withers

Guest Writer
Physician at One Medical Group

Dr. Natasha Withers is a New York City-based physician at One Medical Group. She has expertise in all aspects of primary care as well as extensive training in osteopathic medicine.

More From Natasha Withers

6 Ideas for Healthy Team-Building Activities
Team-Building

6 Ideas for Healthy Team-Building Activities

Ditch the sweets, the chips and the beers. Help your employees bond instead with potlucks, team sports or charity work.
4 min read
11 Strategies for Eating Healthy on a Business Trip
Personal Health

11 Strategies for Eating Healthy on a Business Trip

Think you can't find healthy airport food? Look again.
4 min read
8 Tips to Watch Your Waistline at the Office
Lifestyle

8 Tips to Watch Your Waistline at the Office

Weight gain and health problems aren't inevitable consequences of cube life.
3 min read
12 Tips to Stay Healthy While Working From Home
Work at Home

12 Tips to Stay Healthy While Working From Home

Are you on your computer and in bed right now? Bad idea
5 min read
8 Tips for an Awesome, Healthier Commute
Personal Health

8 Tips for an Awesome, Healthier Commute

Whether you bike it to work or simply unwind your mind in the subway, aim to strip stress from the seemingly empty moments.
3 min read
5 Reasons to Get Off Your Butt at Work
Personal Health

5 Reasons to Get Off Your Butt at Work

Burning the candle at both ends to launch your startup? Above all, don't ignore addressing this important health risk.
4 min read
