Nate Regier, Ph.d, is the co-founder, owner and chief executive officer of Next Element, a global advisory firm specializing in leadership communication. He is a former practicing psychologistwith a doctorate in clinical psychology. Regier is an expert in social-emotional intelligence and leadership, positive conflict, mind-body-spirit health, neuropsychology, group dynamics, interpersonal and leadership communication, executive assessment and coaching, organizational development, team building and change management.
Leadership
Next Time You Apologize, Say More Than 'I'm Sorry.'
Quit your dramatic, insincere apologies and life will be better at work and home.