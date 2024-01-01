Nathalie Khouri

Nathalie Khouri is the founder and creative director of Ralee, an interior design studio with a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial projects.

Entrepreneurship Over 40: The Mid-Career Transition from Dreamer to Doer

Entrepreneurship is a journey that requires a leap of faith, and while age often comes with more cautious decision-making, it also brings experience and maturity that, matched with a passion and a vision, could provide the key to success.

