Nathalie Pierrepont

Nathalie Pierrepont is a Silicon Valley-based freelance writer.

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: Success Tips from Silicon Valley
Consider these three strategies for business success in an ever-evolving economy.
Survey: Small-Business Owners Still Slow to Embrace Credit-Card Payments
While many small merchants only accept cash or checks, most consumers prefer plastic.
How Far Would You Go to Check Out a Job Candidate?
At a recent StartX event, a panel of entrepreneurs detailed their unusual approaches to checking candidate references.
