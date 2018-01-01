Nathalie Pierrepont is a Silicon Valley-based freelance writer.
Leadership
LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: Success Tips from Silicon Valley
Consider these three strategies for business success in an ever-evolving economy.
Finance
Survey: Small-Business Owners Still Slow to Embrace Credit-Card Payments
While many small merchants only accept cash or checks, most consumers prefer plastic.
Growth Strategies
How Far Would You Go to Check Out a Job Candidate?
At a recent StartX event, a panel of entrepreneurs detailed their unusual approaches to checking candidate references.