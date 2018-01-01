Nathan Resnick

Nathan Resnick

Guest Writer
CEO of Sourcify
Nathan Resnick is a serial entrepreneur who currently serves as CEO of Sourcify, a platform that makes manufacturing easy. He has also brought dozens of products to life over the course of his career.

More From Nathan Resnick

How to Calculate the True Monetary Value of Your Time
Money

How to Calculate the True Monetary Value of Your Time

As an entrepreneur, your time is precious. To protect it, you must know exactly what it's worth.
6 min read
New to Ecommerce? Save Yourself Thousands Yearly With These 5 Frugal Hacks
Ecommerce

New to Ecommerce? Save Yourself Thousands Yearly With These 5 Frugal Hacks

Launching an ecommerce business shouldn't be an expensive undertaking, though many drastically overpay.
5 min read
6 Ways to Quickly Improve Your Conversion Rate and Make More Money From Ecommerce
Ecommerce

6 Ways to Quickly Improve Your Conversion Rate and Make More Money From Ecommerce

Optimize your digital strategy and make more money.
6 min read
$34 Billion in Goods: Are Your Company's Products Affected by the New Chinese Tariffs?
Taxes

$34 Billion in Goods: Are Your Company's Products Affected by the New Chinese Tariffs?

Here's what you can do if your company gets hurt by new tariffs.
5 min read
3 Bad Leadership Traits You Need to Overcome When You Become a CEO
CEOs

3 Bad Leadership Traits You Need to Overcome When You Become a CEO

Though your career might've taken a giant step forward, there's still plenty of (personal) work to be done.
5 min read
7 Ways to Identify Real, Money-Making Business Opportunities
make money fast

7 Ways to Identify Real, Money-Making Business Opportunities

Terrified of going "all in" on a potentially poor-performing business idea? This list can help.
5 min read
How to Make Money Consistently With Your App Without Annoying Ads
Apps

How to Make Money Consistently With Your App Without Annoying Ads

You don't need frustrating, in-app ads to make money.
4 min read
5 Reasons Networking Is a Salesperson's Most Powerful Tool
Networking

5 Reasons Networking Is a Salesperson's Most Powerful Tool

The ability to network is key for sales success in a fast-paced working world.
4 min read
The 6 Keys to Quality Customer Service
Customer Service

The 6 Keys to Quality Customer Service

There's no better way to grow your business than solid, reliable customer service.
4 min read
9 Set-It-and-Forget-It Tools for Inundated Entrepreneurs
Tools

9 Set-It-and-Forget-It Tools for Inundated Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs, in business and life, automation means true freedom.
5 min read
6 of Today's Best Student-Run Startups
College Entrepreneurs

6 of Today's Best Student-Run Startups

You don't need to wait until after graduation to start a successful business.
4 min read
5 Ways to Quickly Boost Workplace Morale During Tough Times
Office Culture

5 Ways to Quickly Boost Workplace Morale During Tough Times

Don't let difficult situations determine how your team will operate at the office.
4 min read
5 Steps to Becoming a More Passionate, Dedicated Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Mindset

5 Steps to Becoming a More Passionate, Dedicated Entrepreneur

In the business world, it takes both passion and dedication to rise to the top.
6 min read
5 Booming Industries for Passionate, Millennial Professionals
Millennials

5 Booming Industries for Passionate, Millennial Professionals

Young professionals deserve to work in a field they're passionate about.
5 min read
5 Ways to Immediately Make Your Business More Personable
Marketing tips

5 Ways to Immediately Make Your Business More Personable

Connect with your audience with these simple tips.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.