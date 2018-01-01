Nathasha A R Kumar

Nathasha A R Kumar

Contributor
Founder, Vajor

Natasha Singh is the founder of Vajor. She started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17. She came to India at the age of 20 to participate in India’s growth story.With 5+ years of experience in B2B Garment industry now she has established her new venture which is exclusively focused on women’s fashion and lifestyle.

Natasha founded Vajor in September 2014, and currently working as Product Developer and is also heading sales and marketing team. Her featured skills and endorsements are the business strategy, team management and marketing strategy which embraces support to her venture.

 

More From Nathasha A R Kumar

#7 Brand Strategies to Build a Great Online E-commerce Brand
E-commerce

#7 Brand Strategies to Build a Great Online E-commerce Brand

There are certain thumb rules which remain static for any e-commerce brand irrespective of the genre
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.