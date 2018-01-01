Naz Beheshti

Leadership
What Would Steve Jobs Do in Mark Zuckerberg's Shoes?
Jobs' executive assistant reflects on how crisis matured her former boss and wonders if, and when, it will do the same for Zuckerberg.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.