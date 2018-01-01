Neeraj Chaudhary

Neeraj Chaudhary

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Eshopbox

In his current role at Eshopbox, Neeraj commands the business strategy, sales and marketing efforts. 

Eshopbox is an on-demand e-Commerce technology, services and order fulfillment company. Neeraj leads an enterprise sales team that consults with retail and manufacturing brands on their e-Commerce initiatives and growth strategies. Neeraj acquires scalable e-Commerce projects and delivers affordable solutions that are right for clients' e-Business growth while maintaining a reasonable cost of ownership. Apart from his core concentration areas he works closely with customers and team to monitor the planning, implementation, development strategy and launch of clients' e-Commerce projects. He strategises branding outlook, promotion campaigns and merchandising of brands to help them maximizing their revenues.

Neeraj has driven the vision & strategy for Eshopbox over the past 5 years helping the company emerge as a fast growing Internet company by acquiring a large client base in India in e-Retail space.

More From Neeraj Chaudhary

How Aspiring Companies In Fashion Industry Can Enter This Highly Competitive eRetail Market
Ecommerce

How Aspiring Companies In Fashion Industry Can Enter This Highly Competitive eRetail Market

Successful e-commerce is about having the right orchestration of various activities that delivers an end-to-end shopping experience.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.