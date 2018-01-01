Neka Pasquale

Neka Pasquale

Guest Writer
Founder of Urban Remedy

Neka Pasquale is the founder of Urban Remedy, a Northern California-based, e-commerce food company offering certified organic, non-GMO and low-glycemic, cold-pressed juices, grab-and-go meals and snacks. She is a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, certified Chinese nutritionist, and the author of Urban Remedy: The 4-Day Home Cleanse Retreat.

