Nicholas Colon

Lean Startups
The MIT Blackjack Team: An Effective Startup Model
Its exploits were the subject of a book and made into into a film, but what secrets does the team's journey hold for founders and entrepreneurs?
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.