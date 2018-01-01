Nick Francis

Nick Francis

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, Help Scout
Nick Francis is co-founder and CEO of Help Scout, where he is on a mission to make every customer service interaction a more human one. Francis lives and breathes product design, customer experience and building a thoughtful, thriving company.

More From Nick Francis

If You Want Your Business to Win in the Long-Term, Don't Take Shortcuts
Growth Strategies

If You Want Your Business to Win in the Long-Term, Don't Take Shortcuts

Are you willing to invest time and money in things that won't pay off for a year or more?
6 min read
How to Attract Top Talent for Your Virtual Team
Remote Workers

How to Attract Top Talent for Your Virtual Team

Attracting top talent is your greatest strength as a company-especially as a remote culture.
8 min read
Are 'Unicorns' Made to Last?
Growth Strategies

Are 'Unicorns' Made to Last?

We're in a cycle that celebrates and rewards growth at almost any cost, but that doesn't mean it's the right approach.
5 min read
Never Lose Your Overachiever Culture
Motivation

Never Lose Your Overachiever Culture

It might seem counterintuitive, but self-imposed limitations can unlock magic when applied properly to a team, a product or the business as a whole.
5 min read
Hard-Earned Lessons From Building a Remote Culture
Managing Remote Teams

Hard-Earned Lessons From Building a Remote Culture

While the benefits of working on a remote team can be tremendous, being successful requires radical commitment from your team's leadership.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.