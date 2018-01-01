Nick Hedges is the president and CEO of Velocify and a 15-year veteran of the Internet and software as a service industry. He has spent the last six years helping organizations accelerate sales performance and is an advisory board member for the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals.
Ready for Anything
The Secrets to Building a World-Class Sales Team
Set the stage so staffers will respond to opportunities and embrace competition. Celebrate success and compensate staff to keep them interested but wanting more.