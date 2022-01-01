Nick Jordan

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
3 Ways to Utilize Data to Boost Your Bottom Line
Data has an infinite number of use cases that can vary wildly from organization to organization, but there are some core principles that can enable you to enhance your business and create value through data.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Tanner Simkins
Founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency
-
-
Ryan Fritsch
Co-Founder at Cloud Paper
-
Olivier Chateau
Co-Founder & CEO of Health Union
-
Chris Kille
Chief Executive Officer at Elevate Outsourcing
-
Ivan Baidin
CEO
-
Zain Jaffer
Founder and President of Zain Ventures
-
Evgeny Chuprov
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights