Nick Narlis

Nicholas Narlis is the president and founder of AssetSync LLC . The firm provides clients with their own life maps, which indicate exactly where they now stand and could end up in relation to calculated (and reckless) risk vs. reward management.
Growth Strategies
Is Your Family Fit to Run the Family Business?
Check your emotions at the door before turning your company over to the next generation.
Finance
Taxes: Are You Crossing the Line?
Know your tolerance for risk vs. reward before you claim questionable deductions.