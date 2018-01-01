Nick Vinckier

Nick Vinckier

Guest Writer
Chief Strategy Officer, Duval Union Consulting MENA

Nick Vinckier is Chief Strategy Officer at Duval Union Consulting MENA, where he helps management teams become future-proof in a digital-first world. Vinckier was responsible for developing and leading high-profile projects for companies including Chalhoub Group, Volvo Trucks Group and Aliaxis Group. An expert in business strategy and a well-respected keynote speaker, he regularly travels across the globe delivering talks and lectures on the subject of transformation and growth strategy in a digital era.

More From Nick Vinckier

Five Company Types That Should Transform ASAP (Is Your Enterprise One Of Them?)
Business in Transformation

Five Company Types That Should Transform ASAP (Is Your Enterprise One Of Them?)

Many companies struggle to successfully transform and future-proof their business in a digital-first world.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.