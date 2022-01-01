Signing out of account, Standby...
Nico Barawid
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder, Casai
Nico Barawid is the CEO and co-founder of Casai, an innovative hospitality concept for Latin America that merges the best in technology, travel and lifestyle.
Startups and the Gen Z Worker: A Match Made in Tech Heaven
Four tips for startups looking to attract and retain members of the Gen Z workforce.
