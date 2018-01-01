Nicole Leinbach Reyhle

Amazon
Check Out the New Amazon 4-star Stores -- And Get 4 Tips for Any Business
Amazon now has over 100 physical stores.
Shipping Strategies
The Best Ways to Save Money When Shipping Packages for Your Small Business
Automated solutions, more streamlined shipping services and parcel tracking can help businesses not only save time, but also save money.
Leadership
11 American Ninja Warriors Share Their Best Advice on Leadership
Many of the great ninja athletes are also entrepreneurs.
Retail
The Challenges of Omnichannel and How Retailers Might Solve Them
Customers are among the biggest challenge for retailers aiming to maximize their omnichannel potential.
Big Data
5 Misconceptions Small-Business Owners Have About Big Data
From increasing customer loyalty to improving inventory management to strengthening B2B relationships, let data help your business.