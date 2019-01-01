About Nicole Roberts Jones
Nicole Roberts Jones is the founder and CEO of FIERCE Factor Lab, where she works with entrepreneurs to create multiple streams of income from what they already know. Additionally, she works with corporations to ensure that their executives and middle managers step into the true power of their gifts and talents at work. Her clients have included the Steve Harvey World Group, General Motors, McDonalds and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She is the author of four books, the most recent being Find Your Fierce.
